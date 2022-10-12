Panama City leaders to advise Fort Myers Beach on hurricane recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s mayor and city manager will be going to Southwest Florida to advise Fort Myers Beach leaders on hurricane recovery after Ian devastated the area in late September.

The Department of Emergency Management asked Mayor Greg Brudnicki and City Manager Mark McQueen to meet with city leaders in Fort Myers Beach. They’ll be advising them on how to navigate the state and federal process after the Category 4 storm hit the area. The two had to deal with that process four years ago when Hurricane Michael devastated the area.

“There were so many people who poured into our community and helped us after Hurricane Michael that we owe it to our folks, our neighbors to the south down in Hurricane Ian,” said McQueen.

