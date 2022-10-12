Police: 1 dead in shooting, investigation ongoing in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is confirmed dead on Reading Road in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD is conducting a homicide investigation at the scene, which is outside Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9.

Reports that a shooting victim was on-scene surfaced around 6:30 p.m.

It remains unclear whether the shooting happened there or somewhere else, with the victim possibly driving to or being dropped off outside the fire station.

A Cincinnati Police District 2 officer said he “believes there could be two victims,” but a second victim remains unconfirmed at this time.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.