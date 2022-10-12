Rain chances dwindling as front moves east

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is dissipating as it moves closer to the Tri-State along a cold front. We will see a few showers and thunderstorms but it does not appear to be widespread. Rain will end early Thursday morning with blustery conditions.

Another big cool down is on the way behind the rainmaker. Sunday through Thursday next week will be colder than normal with a few spots not making it to 50 Tuesday afternoon.

In addition get ready for heavy, possibly killing frosts Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 18, 19 and 20.

