Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.

Hutchen, 35, turned herself in on August 19, after a Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down on August 16. Police say she shot a gun on school grounds.

According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into an altercation at Arlington Elementary, and Hutchen allegedly fired a shot into the air from a vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., shortly after school dismissal time. TPS said most students were already gone at that time, but those who remained on school grounds were told to stay in the building for a temporary lockdown until Toledo Police were able to clear the scene.

