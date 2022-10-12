Warren County Career Center dismisses students early due to threat

WARREN COUNTY, Oh. (WXIX) - Students at Warren County Career Center were sent home early Wednesday after a threat was made on the school’s main campus, a spokesperson said.

WCCC officials immediately notified law enforcement after they learned of the threat and had all students shelter in place, spokesperson Melissa Boggs wrote in a statement.

The statement says additional police officers were called to campus and the school implemented a staggered release of all students.

Boggs says all adult education classes Wednesday night have been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

“While we assume this was an unsubstantiated threat, the safety of our students and staff will always be our first priority,” the statement read.

Boggs says WCCC will continue to work with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the threat and see that anyone who is responsible is held accountable.

