Worker critically hurt at Green Township factory

A worker was critically hurt when he fell into a machine and became trapped inside at a Green...
A worker was critically hurt when he fell into a machine and became trapped inside at a Green Township meat canning factory, Zwanenberg Food Group, early Wednesday, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A worker was critically hurt after he fell into a machine and became trapped at a meat canning factory in Green Township overnight, police say.

The industrial accident was reported just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at Zwanenberg Food Group, 3640 Muddy Creek Rd.

“He was cleaning a machine and somehow fell inside of it,” said Green Township Police Sgt. Jeff Sabers. “He was freed by our fire department and flown by Air Care to (the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.”

The man is stable but critical, Sgt. Sabers said. Police are working to locate his next of kin.

It’s not clear yet how the worker fell off a platform next to the machine, which is about 6 feet tall, and into it, he said.

Zwanenberg will notify federal workplace officials at the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration about the incident, he added.

No one answered the phone at the factory when FOX19 NOW tried to reach company officials for comment early Wednesday.

The Dutch company employs around 1,800 people at locations in the U.S., Netherlands, UK and Austria, according to its website.

Its Green Township factory is one of two in the U.S. The other one is located in Nashville.

Zwanenberg produces meat preserves, snacks, soups, sauces, convenience meals, vegetarian and vegan products and owns brands including Zwan, Kips and Chicken Tonight, according to its website.

