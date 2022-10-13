Contests
BLINK is back with parade Thursday: What you need to know

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK, our nation’s largest outdoor light festival, returns to Cincinnati this weekend for the first time since 2019.

It all kicks off with a parade Downtown that starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

FOX19 NOW’s 11 p.m. newscast tonight after our 10 p.m. news is dedicated to BLINK!

BLINK: Your Complete Guide

At least a million people are expected to come to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky to experience the glowing phenomenon Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be more than 100 light installations such as large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art.

Roads will close along the parade route from 6:30 p.m. to about 11 p.m. Thursday.

Parade participants will light up 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati from Broadway Street to Elm Street.

The finale will take place near 5th and Elm streets.

Road Closures

  • Fifth Street between Central Avenue and Pike Street
  • Broadway Street between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
  • Sycamore Street between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street)
  • Main Street- closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
  • Walnut Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Sixth Street)
  • Vine Street between Fourth Street and Sixth Street (Hotel access maintained from Fourth Street)
  • Race Street- closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (Garage access maintained from Fourth Street)
  • Elm Street between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

BLINK official map

Blink parade map.
Blink parade map.(Blink Cincinnati)

Sponsored by Skyline Chili, the theme of this year’s parade is “Together: a constellation of shared cultures and unique identities; we illuminate joy through creative expression.”

For the first time, the parade features local TorchBearers who were nominated by the community.

They will carry BLINK torches:

  • Will from Make-A-Wish
  • Kristen Schlotmann
  • Toilynn O’Neal Turner
  • Lee Turner
  • Jo Martin
  • Ian & Jessica Orr
  • Gary Dangel
  • Charlotte Reed
  • Sherry Hughes
  • Isaac Wright

In total, some 2,5000 participants from 85 groups will shine a light on cultural heritage, identity and pride, our region, and our connections as humans throughout space and time.

The event requires no tickets. This is completely free to experience!

Several Cincinnati landmarks will be highlighted including Fountain Square and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

The festival also partnered with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

