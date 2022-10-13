Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Body found near car wreck at bottom of cliff believed to be missing woman, police say

Police in California believe they have found the body of Jolissa Fuentes, who has been missing...
Police in California believe they have found the body of Jolissa Fuentes, who has been missing since August.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California said they have found a body of who they believe is a woman who had been missing since August near a wrecked car discovered off a cliffside road.

Evidence of the crash was first discovered by Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz Monday. In a Facebook post, the Selma Police Department said Alcaraz located the car after he noticed vehicle debris along Trimmer Springs Road, located near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County.

Upon closer inspection, Alcaraz said he saw tire tracks that went through vegetation and off a cliff. He contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and asked for members of the search and rescue team to come to the location.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office flew drones and rappelled over 400 feet off the roadway where they found the car.

Officials in California found a car belonging to a missing woman at the bottom of a cliff.
Officials in California found a car belonging to a missing woman at the bottom of a cliff.(Fresno County Sheriff's Office)

Officials determined the car belonged to Jolissa Fuentes, who had been missing since August. Deputies discovered human remains and some of Fuentes’ personal belongings in the ravine.

Recovery efforts continued into Tuesday, and the coroner’s office continues working to identify the body.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Officials said Fuentes was last seen Aug. 7 in Selma and had been reported missing by family to the Selma Police Department.

Authorities said they carried out searches for Fuentes for the next two months without success.

The sheriff’s office said its offering prayers to Fuentes’ family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio,
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
Apple Airtag
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico’s south Gulf coast
FILE - The child tax credit program, which was expanded during the pandemic, helped tens of...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
Artworks completes its largest mural in Cincinnati to honor the brewing history.
New mural honoring Cincinnati’s brewing history unveiled in Over-the-Rhine