Cooler end to the week with gusty winds

This is ahead of a weekend that has warmer conditions
Drier air moves into the region with a mix of sun and clouds, but breezy gusts up to 30 mph will be possible with cooler conditions.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain showers that brought a trace to over a half an inch of rainfall in parts of the tri-state is out of the region as cooler, drier air filters in. Wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour will be possible during the afternoon.

Friday morning will start off in the mid-to-upper 30s, though frost will be very limited due to sustained winds and a few clouds. During the day, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s along with breezy gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Saturday will start mild in the mid-to-upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. We can’t rule out a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, but most of the tri-state will stay dry with highs over the weekend in the mid 60s.

A powerful cold front will move through the tri-state Sunday evening with highs next week only in the 50s along with blustery conditions Monday and Tuesday. Expect below-normal temperatures along with the continued dry weather pattern going into the final week of October.

