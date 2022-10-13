Covington’s sparkling new disc golf course is unplayable thanks to brazen overnight theft

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The excitement was palpable last Saturday when Covington residents and officials gathered to cut the ribbon on an anticipated disc golf course at Devou Park.

Just four days later, the course is unplayable.

Twelve of the course’s 18 “holes”—wire baskets mounted on metal poles—were stolen Tuesday night. A 13th was dismantled and destroyed.

City Communications Director Dan Hassert and Parks Director Ben Oldiges addressed the thefts in a somber media briefing late Wednesday morning, just hours after park workers arrived to find the baskets missing.

“This was not a simple act of vandalism,” Hassert said. “This was a coordinated theft.”

The basket-pole assemblies are 6-ft. tall and 3-ft. in diameter. They’re padlocked to sleeves embedded in concrete and would require a “sizeable” pair of bolt cutters to remove, Oldiges speculated.

And they’re heavy. The theft would have required at least one large truck, perhaps two, said Hassert.

“We saw where they had driven off the road through the woods to get to these, so they had damaged some of the trees,” he said. “This is a pretty big deal.”

The theft also appears to have been preplanned. The thieves scouted the course beforehand to see which baskets they could afford to take.

“You can’t tell from the actions that were taken that it was very well coordinated,” Hassert said. “None of the baskets that were near residential homes were touched. It seems like there was a lot of forethought.”

The value of the stolen baskets, estimated at $6,000, is “minimal” compared to what Covington has lost, Oldiges remarked.

The course drew unanimous support across the community in the planning stages, and it took much of the community to build it.

“A lot of work, a lot of effort, a lot of volunteer hours, a lot of people were involved with it, and it came out of the gates really well, really exploding,” Hassert said.

More than 700 people came to play during the opening weekend. It was exactly what officials wanted to see.

“Just bringing in a community that had no reason to come to this park in the past is just exceptional,” Oldiges said. “That’s what Covington parks is all about. Diversity, inclusion, making sure everyone can have a place to recreate.”

It’s Covington’s first and only disc golf course.

“This is just a loss of joy for people in the community,” Oldiges said.

Right now, officials are reaching out to other agencies about finding temporary baskets until they can acquire permanent new ones. The temporary baskets could go up by this weekend.

Covington police are investigating.

If you know anything about the thefts or have seen either the trucks involved or the baskets themselves, you’re urged to reach out to Covington Police Det. Greg Andres at 859.292.2271.

