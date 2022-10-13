Contests
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

The development carries the name of John Arthur, whose husband, Jim Obergefell, won a Supreme Court case to legalize same-sex marriage.
Cincinnati opens its first LGBTQIA-friendly affordable senior housing complex
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside.

The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200.

The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land.

It’s named after John Arthur, late husband of Jim Obergefell, the pair whose Supreme Court case brought about the legalization of same-sex marriage in the United States.

“We decided to sue the state of Ohio and Cty of Cincinnati,” Obergefell said. “I love to say that Cincinnati stood up in court and said, ‘Your honor, we’re on your side. Their marriage deserves to be recognized.’ We went to the Supreme Court suing the State of Ohio to have our marriage recognized, and we know how that turned out.”

For Obergefell, seeing his late husband’s name on the building brought a slew of emotions.

“LGBTQ seniors deserve a right to age in a place that’s safe and welcoming,” he said. “It was just this wonderful thing to pull up, see this, and know my husband’s name is on it, and it stands for something really, really important.”

John Arthur Flats will start accepting applicants soon.

