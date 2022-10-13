Hospitals brace for one of the worst flu seasons in years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early estimates for the 2022 - 2023 flu season show that the amount of cases could be the highest seen in more than a decade.

According to Dr. Kenneth Koncilja with the Cleveland Clinic, experts will look at how the flu season went in Southern Hemisphere countries like Australia. Data from Australia’s season showed an earlier flu season peak than normal, and more cases than years prior. Typically February sees the most cases. Dr. Koncilja says this shows the need for flu shots to be done as soon as possible, with October the best month.

The peak of flu season occurring earlier than normal may mean that flu season could end earlier as well, however it’s unknown if that will come to fruition. Hospitals are already seeing cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) leading to hospitalizations, which could lead to difficult months adding in the flu and COVID-19.

To find a place to get your flu shot, visit the link here.

