Hospitals brace for one of the worst flu seasons in years

Dr. Van Howe says flu vaccination rates this year are consistent with years prior.
Dr. Van Howe says flu vaccination rates this year are consistent with years prior.(wluc)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early estimates for the 2022 - 2023 flu season show that the amount of cases could be the highest seen in more than a decade.

According to Dr. Kenneth Koncilja with the Cleveland Clinic, experts will look at how the flu season went in Southern Hemisphere countries like Australia. Data from Australia’s season showed an earlier flu season peak than normal, and more cases than years prior. Typically February sees the most cases. Dr. Koncilja says this shows the need for flu shots to be done as soon as possible, with October the best month.

The peak of flu season occurring earlier than normal may mean that flu season could end earlier as well, however it’s unknown if that will come to fruition. Hospitals are already seeing cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) leading to hospitalizations, which could lead to difficult months adding in the flu and COVID-19.

To find a place to get your flu shot, visit the link here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Apple Airtag
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on...
Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing
Baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker joins the boat in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Cove for the first time.
Tucker finally gets to meet Fritz face to face at Hippo Cove
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Jury hears Angela Wagner’s interview with BCI years before her confession

Latest News

Today's 19 for a Cure segment talks about the relationship between exercise and recovery from...
19 for a Cure: Exercise after certain surgeries can benefit patients long term
Reasons why it’s important to get moving after surgery with a doctor’s permission.
19 for a Cure: Importance of returning to exercise routine following surgery
19 for a Cure: Importance of returning to exercise routine following surgery
19 for a Cure: Importance of returning to exercise routine following surgery
19 for a Cure: Exercise after certain surgeries can benefit patients long term
19 for a Cure: Exercise after certain surgeries can benefit patients long term
Starting Wednesday, you can get your COVID-19 booster shot that targets the dominant omicron...
COVID-19 boosters available starting Wednesday