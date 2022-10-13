Inagural Skatefest Cincy launches during BLINK

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are heading downtown for BLINK, you might also want to bring a pair of skates for Skatefest Cincy.

The rollerblading fun goes through Saturday at two different locations.

Will Osborne, a skating enthusiast says, “it’s going to be very fun - it’s going to be very different. A lot of skaters and Cincinnatians have been a lot of indoor skating, and outdoor skating is growing tremendously across the united states in general.”

Skatefest features both indoor and outdoor skating.

“A whole lineup of teaching skaters from around the city who are going to be demoing steps, tricks and drills and coaching one on one on the skate floor,” said Morgan RIgaud, Community Volunteer with Over-The-Rhine Community Recreation Center. “So, if you want to level up your skate skills or just get started we have teaching skaters who are masters of their art.”

On Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Community Recreation Center at Findlay Market will have an adult skate.

There will be outdoor skating from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riverfront Rink, there will be Sunset Skate with Old School Kennedy, DJ Zane Dixon, NO EFFXRT, & Will Osborne.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., GLO with DJ Monét, Natalie Belle, & Jack Wilburn will be at Riverfront Rink.

In addition, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be Moonlight Roller Pop-Up Skate Shop.

On Saturday, there will be several events at the Riverfront Rink from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. BLACK HARVEST Market & Moonlight Roller Pop-Up Skate Shop will be available all day.

At 11 a.m., there will be a Skate Choreography Workshop with Dylan Morton.

From noon to 2 p.m., there will be a ‘WakeNSkate’ Brunch Party with DJ Jigg, DJ Sneaks & the Reckless Sk8rs.

At 2 p.m., there will be an All-Star Skater Showcase followed by a Dance Skate Workshop with Smitty on Skates.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bare Soul Skate with Aziza Love Feat.

The True Divine Rollers will be at Riverfront Rink and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be LIT NITE GOLD PARTY with Dylan Morton, DJ Sneaks, DJ Jigg, & the True North Skaters.

Even if you don’t plan on skating, Will Osborne says it’ll be worth checking out.

“Come watch and even if you don’t skate just come down and watch skaters. there’s going to be a lot of unique talent down there,” Osborne said. “We’ve got a lot of crews like the reckless skater crews that are very diverse in skating.”

Artist-led adult skate parties, skating workshops, street skating, original music & 7 live Skate DJs in OTR & on the riverfront each day during BLINK light art festival.

The Over-The-Rhine Community Recreation Center is located at 1710 Race St. in Cincinnati. Adult Skate parties at the OTR CRC indoor rink are free with membership and include rentals, though memberships are due yearly.

Riverfront Rink will have free admission.

For details, you can visit here.

