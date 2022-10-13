WATCH LIVE: Angela Wagner interview with BCI being played at Pike County massacre trial

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury in George Wagner IV’s murder trial for the Pike County massacre is underway Thursday.

Jurors will continue hearing from state agents who interviewed Wagner IV, his mother, father and brother at the Alaskan border in 2017.

The Wagner family moved from Peebles to Alaska for about a year in the April 21-22, 2016 execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Piketon.

The Wagners returned about a year later and were arrested on multi-count indictments in November 2018, about six months after they came back.

Jurors began hearing testimony Wednesday from agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) who interviewed George’s brother, Jake Wagner, at the Montana border.

They are going to hear about Angela Wagner’s interview Thursday.

George Wagner IV is the first member of his family to be tried.

His murder trial is now in its fifth week and is expected to go into November.

Prosecutors say the Wagners killed the Rhoden family to gain custody of 2-year-old Sophia, the daughter of Jake Wagner, 28, and Hanna May Rhoden, 19.

The couple began dating when she was 15, but they broke up by the time Hanna May Rhoden was shot to death along with her relatives.

The other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

As part of his plea of guilty last year, Jake led agents to the murder weapons.

Both Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner, 52, are scheduled to testify soon for the prosecution against George, 31, who has pleaded not guilty like his father, Billy, 51.

Jake’s ex-wife, Beth, also will take the stand at some point.

George’s attorneys say he didn’t kill anybody and only learned of the murders when his brother got a phone call about them the next day.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner pleaded guilty last year to their roles in the April 21-22 slayings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Piketon.

As part of his plea of guilty last year, Jake led agents to the murder weapons.

