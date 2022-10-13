Kenwood Towne Center will be closed on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kenwood Towne Center will not be open on Thanksgiving.

The Kenwood Towne Center will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

The shopping mall is not alone in choosing to be closed for Thanksgiving.

Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have already announced their doors will also be closed on Thanksgiving.

