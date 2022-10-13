Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man admits to drowning, dissecting Chihuahua: court docs

Amani Ciers
Amani Ciers(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is under arrest on a felony charge of cruelty to animals after admitting to drowning and dissecting his Chihuahua, court records show.

Amani Ciers, 29, of the West End, showed deputies and Hamilton County’s dog warden the body of the dead male dog, the warden wrote in an affidavit.

It happened Wednesday at Ciers’ residence on Ezzard Charles Drive.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and will make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

FOX19 NOW has a call into the dog warden and a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio,
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
The Lakota School Board Lakota voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its...
Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy

Latest News

RECORDING: Pike County massacre
RECORDING: Pike County massacre
LIVESTREAM: Pike County massacre trial
Revelers gather in Washington Park during the Blink Festival, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in...
BLINK is back with parade Thursday: What you need to know
Video Forecast Update For Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast