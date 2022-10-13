Man admits to drowning, dissecting Chihuahua: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is under arrest on a felony charge of cruelty to animals after admitting to drowning and dissecting his Chihuahua, court records show.

Amani Ciers, 29, of the West End, showed deputies and Hamilton County’s dog warden the body of the dead male dog, the warden wrote in an affidavit.

It happened Wednesday at Ciers’ residence on Ezzard Charles Drive.

He is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and will make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Thursday.

