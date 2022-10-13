New mural honoring Cincinnati’s brewing history unveiled in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new mural honors the brewing history here in Cincinnati right across from Sam Adams Taproom in Over-the-Rhine.

The largest mural, “Cheers to Cincy Brewing the American Dream,” is Artworks has been part of in the city, totals more than 10,000 square feet.

The piece of art is an addition to a mural that was already on the outside wall of the Sam Adams Brewery.

Artworks employed 28 apprentice artists to work on the mural ages 14-21. They were paid in part thanks to Sam Adams.

Sam Adams Founder Jim Koch saw the mural depicting himself and several of his family members in OTR for the first time Thursday.

“It’s a way of telling them that they can have a career in something that they are passionate about,” explains Koch, “And I was very lucky. I got to build a career in something that I love and I was passionate about.”

Artworks paid these young adults a living wage to complete the mural.

“I think something that’s really important to Artworks is creating pride of place and honoring our culture and elevating our community,” explains Liz Miller with Artworks. “So, if people can walk by and they recognize landmarks or icons from their community, but they recognize pieces from their neighborhood and that’s really special. That’s powerful.”

The designer Tom Post shared his first reaction to seeing his work complete.

“I knew it was going to be big and I kind of saw a little bit of it but it was with the scaffolding,” says Post, “So I really didn’t comprehend the total aspect of it until today. So, when I drove up on Central Parkway it was very exciting to see it in person.”

You can see the mural across from the Sam Adams Taproom on Central Parkway day or night.

There are lights illuminating the mural at the top and bottom.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.