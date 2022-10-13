Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

Beshear says he’s still considering the President’s request and its potential impact.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office.

The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases and asked governors to wipe out state convictions.

Beshear says he’s still considering the President’s request and its potential impact.

The Governor explained that there are differences between federal and state law and said his administration will be taking the time to analyze this information before the next steps are announced.

Gov. Beshear also said he asked the Administrative Office of the Courts for more information on how many Kentuckians could be eligible for a state pardon on a possession-only charge.

“Let me be clear, I agree that no one should be in jail simply because of possession of marijuana,” Gov. Beshear said. “I know the vast majority of Kentuckians demand medical cannabis be legalized, and I am committed to keeping Kentuckians updated as we review the information and make plans to move forward.”

There’s a form for the pardon request on the governor’s website.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Apple Airtag
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on...
Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing
Baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker joins the boat in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Cove for the first time.
Tucker finally gets to meet Fritz face to face at Hippo Cove
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Jury hears Angela Wagner’s interview with BCI years before her confession

Latest News

BLINK is back all weekend in downtown, NKY
BLINK is back all weekend in downtown, NKY
Sep 15, 2022; Waverly, Ohio, United States; George Wagner IV (center), 30, stands flanked by...
Pike County massacre: Testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s trial
TT's Take: 'Halloween Ends' now in theaters
TT's Take: 'Halloween Ends' now in theaters
Jurassic World Live Tour
Jurassic World Live Tour
RECORDING: Pike County massacre
RECORDING: Pike County massacre