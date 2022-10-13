Contests
Tucker finally gets to meet Fritz face to face at Hippo Cove

The bloat at Hippo Cove is complete. Tucker joined Bibi, Fiona and Fritz today.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday was a big day at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden as Tucker joined the bloat at Hippo Cove for the first time since August 3 when Fritz was born.

The hippo team says Tucker was on his best behavior and took Bibi’s cues when she indicated he should give Fritz space.

“We are thrilled with what we observed this morning,” said Cincinnati zoo’s director of animal care Christina Gorsuch.

“Tucker was patient and submissive, which is exactly what he needed to be for Bibi to allow him to get close to Fritz.

“She also seemed happy to be reunited with him and even let Fritz wander off to play with Fiona while she interacted with him.”

Zoo officials say Hippo Cove may be closed during some introductions but the goal is to have it open for at least part of the day.

It will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays during HallZooween which starts this weekend.

Tucker joined Bibi, Fiona and Fritz today
