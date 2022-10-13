Video of West Chester murder suspect’s initial questioning played in court

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The quadruple murder trial against Gurpreet Singh continued Wednesday with the prosecution playing video of him being questioned by West Chester police back shortly after the slayings happened in April 2019.

The interviewing detective took the stand to break down the video for the jury.

Prosecutors made a point of Singh’s perceived emotional state. The detective conceded Singh appeared to be emotional but noted he did not see tears coming out of Singh’s eyes.

Singh in the video described what he allegedly saw entering the apartment where four of his relatives lay dead or dying.

“Umm… I see my wife, then I see my Aunt. I see they are… they’re bleeding, and they’re on the ground, and I am just [inaudible}]to try and shake them. Trying to see… and I go try my dad. I shake them, he bleeds and no one talk.”

Singh is also asked if anyone has a problem with his family or if anyone would have reason to kill them. He tells detectives no.

Gurpreet Singh is on trial for allegedly murdering his wife, her parents and her aunt.

Tuesday morning witness testimony outlined the timetable and what neighbors saw and heard on the night of the murders.

