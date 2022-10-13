Contests
Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing

Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on...
Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue, according to the Hamilton Police department.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Hamilton home Tuesday.

Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue around 12 p.m., according to the Hamilton Police department.

A neighbor told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday he saw someone run out of the home around 11:45 a.m. and yell, “I think she’s dead, I think she’s dead.” The neighbor said that person went with officers voluntarily.

Brewsaugh was found on the floor inside her home, police explained.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide. The Hamilton police report says no one has been arrested.

Call Detective Horton at 513-868-5811 (extension 1236) if you have information regarding Tuesday’s incident.

