5-year-old, mother in critical condition after Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman and her young child were flown from a crash near Peebles in critical condition Friday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wilmington post are at the scene.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:42 p.m. on Portsmouth Road just south of OH-32.

The 5-year-old was initially unresponsive, according to OSP. A 911 caller said the mother was performing CPR on the child.

EMS also performed CPR on the child when they arrived. The child eventually regained a pulse.

University of Cincinnati Air Care landed around 6:40 p.m. to transport the mother and child to local hospitals.

The 5-year-old is confirmed to be headed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. OSP could not confirm where the mother is headed.

Both are listed in critical condition, per OSP.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

