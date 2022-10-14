Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

5-year-old, mother in critical condition after Adams County crash

UC Air Care flew them from the scene.
UC Air Care takes off from a crash in Adams County Friday evening in which a young child and...
UC Air Care takes off from a crash in Adams County Friday evening in which a young child and mother suffered critical injuries.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman and her young child were flown from a crash near Peebles in critical condition Friday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wilmington post are at the scene.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 5:42 p.m. on Portsmouth Road just south of OH-32.

The 5-year-old was initially unresponsive, according to OSP. A 911 caller said the mother was performing CPR on the child.

EMS also performed CPR on the child when they arrived. The child eventually regained a pulse.

University of Cincinnati Air Care landed around 6:40 p.m. to transport the mother and child to local hospitals.

The 5-year-old is confirmed to be headed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. OSP could not confirm where the mother is headed.

Both are listed in critical condition, per OSP.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Apple Airtag
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
Caught on cam: Man threatens to kill NKY officer's family
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
Baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker joins the boat in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Cove for the first time.
Tucker finally gets to meet Fritz face to face at Hippo Cove
Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on...
Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing

Latest News

Cincinnati police respond to a shooting near South Avondale School on Friday.
Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital
The Lakota School Board Lakota voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its...
Federal judge orders Lakota school board to reinstate public comment amid superintendent drama
Raymond Chambers, 33, was driving east on Harrison Avenue on Feb. 2 when he lost control of his...
Driver sentenced to 4-6 years for deadly Westwood crash
First night of BLINK light, art & projection experience
First night of BLINK light, art & projection experience