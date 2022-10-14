Breezy Friday with a weekend warm up!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny skies expected on Friday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Breezy gusts up to 30 miles per hour will cause some problems, as the grounds are dry given the lack of rain. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for much of the tri-state until 8pm, so be fire-wise and it’s best not to have an open flame out during the day outside.

The weekend brings a warming trend and only the slightest chance of a shower Saturday, mainly in the morning. However, a cold front on the way will bring us much colder air Sunday night.

All of next week will be colder than normal with several spots not making it to 50º Tuesday afternoon. Morning lows below freezing are likely Tuesday and Wednesday next week and a hard freeze and killing frost are both possible.

