Louisville Zoo mourns death of world’s second oldest gorilla

Helen
Helen(Louisville Zoo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced sad news that one of their beloved and oldest gorillas has died.

Helen, also named the “Grand Dame” of the gorilla world, came to the Louisville Zoo in 2002 from Lincoln Park Zoo.

Since she was wild born in West Africa, her birth year was estimated as 1958.

The zoo said Helen lived in good health for most of her life and had been on quality of life watch towards the end due to natural decline.

Zoo caregivers made the decision to euthanize Helen Friday morning. She was 64 years old.

“Letting go of a special gorilla like Helen is very hard, but it is often the last, best thing we can do for our animals,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said. “Helen’s exceptional longevity is not only a testament to her personal constitution, but also to the outstanding care provided by her keeper team and the animal health care staff over these past 20 years. Helen was one of our most beloved ambassadors. Her fascination with human babies delighted families for decades. I know our friends and members will share in her loss and miss her greatly.”

For most, the typical median life expectancy for a female zoo gorilla is 39 years. Only one other gorilla has outmatched Helen’s longevity.

Fatou, a gorilla at Zoo Berlin is currently 65 years old.

“Helen inspired us all with her longevity,” added Kristen Lucas, Ph.D. and Chair of the Gorilla Species Survival Plan with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “She touched the lives of many people over the years, including those who cared for her and those who just spent time visiting her at the Zoo. She was an independent spirit as well as being an integral member of her gorilla family, and her legacy lives on.”

The zoo said the title “Grand Dame” was bestowed on Helen because of her senior status. She was honored as her role as a mother of three, a grandmother of 17, a great-grandmother of 21, a great-great-grandmother of 8, and finally, a great-great-great-grandmother of one.

Two of Helen’s progeny, Bengatui and Kindi remain at the Louisville Zoo.

“Helen was a legend and she deserved the best,” Louisville Zoo’s Senior Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi said. “Besides the Zoo’s staff that cared for her daily, she had her own dentist, cardiologist, gynecologist, neurologist, and orthopedist/pain manager. Helen taught us much about gorillas and geriatric gorilla care.”

