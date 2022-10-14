Contests
Pike County massacre: Testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s trial

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mike Schell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway Friday as the fifth week of George Wagner IV’s murder trial wraps up.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

Wagner IV, his father, mother and brother were all indicted in the April 21-22, 2016 execution-style slayings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley familes.

The 31-year-old man is the first member of his family to be tried.

George’s attorneys say he didn’t kill anybody and only learned of the murders when his brother got a phone call about them the following day.

His brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, have both pleaded guilty for their roles in the killings, with his brother admitting to fatally shooting five of the victims and shooting and wounding a sixth.

His father, Billy Wagner, continues to fight the charges and will be the next one to go on trial, likely next year.

Mother and son will both spend the rest of their lives behind bars if they follow through with plans to testify against George Wagner IV.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

