Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Possible murder weapon focus of West Chester quadruple murder trial

The defense countered prosecution testimony trying to pinpoint a gun dredged from a lake as the murder weapon.
BCI experts take the stand capital murder trial
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The gun found near a quadruple murder scene took center stage Thursday in the trial of Gurpreet Singh, who is accused of killing his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in West Chester in April 2019.

Andrew McClelland, a forensic firearm examiner with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, described the Ruger SR9 9mm handgun found in the lake behind the apartment.

After testing, McClelland determined all the shell casings and bullets found at the scene matched that gun.

Prosecutors sought to pinpoint the gun as the murder weapon. Meanwhile, the defense continued to press the narrative that the murders were actually committed by India mafia over a property dispute in that country.

During cross-examination, the defense centered around obstacles to connecting Singh and the gun, noting the serial number had been drilled out.

McClelland additionally noted that while his team can sometimes restore serial numbers that have been removed, in this case they could not.

Tuesday morning witness testimony outlined the timetable and what neighbors saw and heard on the night of the murders.

Wednesday, prosecutors played the initial police interview with Singh, where he described entering the apartmnet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio,
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
Apple Airtag
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

John Arthur Flats is the first LGBTQ+ affordable senior housing development in the Tri-State.
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
Artworks completes its largest mural in Cincinnati to honor the brewing history.
New mural honoring Cincinnati’s brewing history unveiled in Over-the-Rhine
If you are heading downtown for BLINK, you might also want to bring a pair of skates for...
Inagural Skatefest Cincy launches during BLINK
The Kroger store in Downtown Cincinnati, where the grocery giant is headquartered.
Kroger and Albertsons in talks over potential merger, reports say