Possible murder weapon focus of West Chester quadruple murder trial

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The gun found near a quadruple murder scene took center stage Thursday in the trial of Gurpreet Singh, who is accused of killing his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in West Chester in April 2019.

Andrew McClelland, a forensic firearm examiner with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, described the Ruger SR9 9mm handgun found in the lake behind the apartment.

After testing, McClelland determined all the shell casings and bullets found at the scene matched that gun.

Prosecutors sought to pinpoint the gun as the murder weapon. Meanwhile, the defense continued to press the narrative that the murders were actually committed by India mafia over a property dispute in that country.

During cross-examination, the defense centered around obstacles to connecting Singh and the gun, noting the serial number had been drilled out.

McClelland additionally noted that while his team can sometimes restore serial numbers that have been removed, in this case they could not.

Tuesday morning witness testimony outlined the timetable and what neighbors saw and heard on the night of the murders.

Wednesday, prosecutors played the initial police interview with Singh, where he described entering the apartmnet.

