Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital
By Jared Goffinet and Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is in serious condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being shot in the eye in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police.

The 17-year-old shooting victim was with two other people when the shooting happened near the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place, police explained. Officers did not know if the other two people were shot or not.

Police say they think the gunshots came from a moving vehicle and the suspect(s) drove away after firing the gun.

