Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is in serious condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being shot in the eye in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police.

The 17-year-old shooting victim was with two other people when the shooting happened near the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place, police explained. Officers did not know if the other two people were shot or not.

Police say they think the gunshots came from a moving vehicle and the suspect(s) drove away after firing the gun.

#BREAKING At the scene of a confirmed shooting near the corner of Reading Rd and Prospect Place. The scene is very close to South Avondale School. pic.twitter.com/ehvgu82EM3 — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) October 14, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.