Topgolf Live Stadium Tour at Great American Ball Park this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you have ever dreamed of teeing up golf balls at Great American Ball Park, now is your chance to do so.

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour started Thursday and goes through Sunday.

Players will be able to tee off from the Bally Sports Club, aiming for targets placed on the field of Great American Ball Park.

Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments for six participants. Prices start at $65 for player tickets and $40 for students.

Reservations are available on the following dates and times:

Oct. 14: 11 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Oct. 15: 9:50 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Oct. 16: 9:50 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.

To reserve tee times and for more information, click here.

Guests will not be allowed to bring their clubs. Topgolf will provide clubs for participants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.