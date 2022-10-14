‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer.

At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family.

We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says the language is beyond offensive.

“We’re definitely not going to let anyone talk to our Black police officers that way,” Sanders said Thursday. “It’s just inexcusable, and we’re not going to put up with it.”

It happened in March after the officer arrested the man, Luke Davis, for a suspected DUI on Interstate 275 near the Taylor Mill/Covington border.

Sanders says Davis caused more than $1,000 in damage.

“He lost control of his vehicle while witnesses said he was speeding in and out of traffic and manages to take out a quarter mile of guard rail,” the prosecutor explained.

Davis failed several field sobriety tests. Officers found several bottles of open alcohol in his car.

An officer transported Davis to the Kenton County Detention Center.

“Lost his mind,” Sanders said of Davis. “Started into this racist rant that was indefensible. His language is disgusting. Offensive doesn’t begin to cover it.”

Davis can be seen and heard in the footage using a number of racial epithets. Then he threatens the officer’s family.

“Wait until your family gets killed,” Davis says. “I’ll find your address and kill them [******]”

He continues: “Wait until I find your address. You and your family are dead.”

And more: “I can’t wait for white people to rule this ****ing world.”

Sanders says Davis could not be charged for the racist language. He was charged for the threats, however.

“I guess the Constitution allows you to be racist but it doesn’t allow you to threaten to kill an officer and his family,” he remarked.

Davis pleaded guilty last month to retaliating against a participant in the legal process, criminal mischief and DUI.

“I think he warranted himself a prison sentence when he decided to use the language that he did,” Sanders said.

Davis is out of jail on a $2,500 cash bond. He will be sentenced in two weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.