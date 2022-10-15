Police plan football game to send off Bellevue seniors after season suddenly canceled

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - Bellevue police are stepping up for the high-school football team in their community after this week’s news that the rest of the regular season had been canceled.

Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced in a statement Wednesday that the school decided to cancel the remainder of the season “due to the limited number of healthy players available.”

He went on to say the safety of the players is Bellevue High School’s number-one priority.

The news left some on the team slack-jawed, not having a clue it was their last game of the year—and for the seniors, their last game ever in a high-school uniform.

Now the Bellevue Police Department is coming to their rescue.

“After hearing that our Bellevue High School football team’s season was cut short, we couldn’t help but to feel the pain these young athletes were feeling,” said a department spokesperson.

Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain on Thursday at the senior dinner challenged the team to a flag football game.

The department has teamed up with school staff members, the Bellevue Barber Shop and other city employees to put together a team for one more game of Friday night football.

“We are pulling out all the stops for this game,” the spokesperson said, “and we have been working closely with Athletic Director Jim Hicks to make this the best game of the season!”

The game will take place Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Admission will be free to open the game to the entire community.

There will be two 25-minute halves with a running clock and a 10-minute halftime.

Bellevue cheerleaders and band members will be there, as will an announcer.

Attendees can enjoy hot dogs, burgers and drinks. The department will not charge for food or beverages but will take donations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.