Cincinnati Zoo’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend

HallZOOween will be held Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.
HallZOOween will be held Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & BOO-tanical Garden’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend.

Guests can enjoy activities like train rides on the Hogwart’s Express, festive fall-themed foods, and fun photo stations throughout the zoo.

The zoo says guests are also encouraged to find the three hidden Fiona statues throughout the zoo. The statues will help guests discover what Fiona’s Halloween costume will be each week.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes.

HallZOOween festivities happen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 15, 17, 22, 23, 29, and 30 and is free with zoo admission.

