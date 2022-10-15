Contests
Family holds vigil for 8-year-old hit, killed by SUV in Bond Hill

The family says they forgive the driver of the SUV. ‘Do not live your life in shame.’
A vigil for Deontez Hardy, 8, who died after he was hit by an SUV in Bond Hill.
A vigil for Deontez Hardy, 8, who died after he was hit by an SUV in Bond Hill.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A community came together Friday night to remember an 8-year-old boy who died after being hit by an SUV.

More than 100 people attended the vigil in Bond Hill at the spot on Laidlaw Avenue where Deontez Hardy was hit Sunday night.

He died two days later at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The family remembers him as an eternally happy boy who spread happiness like a light in every room.

Todd Belmer and Diana Ross-Belmer are his grandparents.

“I was bathing him one time,” Todd said, “teaching him how to wash between his toes, and he was saying, ‘You’re the best paw-paw ever.’ Stuff like that is what I remember.”

Attendees lit candles and brought balloons to release.

Deontez’s cousin, Sparkle Hope-Rush, says that sending those balloons into the sky was their way of showing love.

“We truly believe that he’s gone to heaven,” she said, “so we wanted to send a symbolic meaning up to heaven and just burst the doors open with our balloons to let him know we’re thinking of him and that we love him.”

The family made it clear Friday night they were not mourning Deontez but rather celebrating his life.

“He would want us to celebrate. He wouldn’t want us to mourn. He’d be like, ‘What y’all crying for?’”

More than 100 people attended the vigil.

“Such a large turnout for such a small soul speaks volumes,” Hope-Rush said.

His family’s message for the person driving the SUV that day?

“We would like him to know that we forgive you. Do not live your life in shame or in shambles or anything of that story. We truly, truly forgive you.”

