FC Cincinnati storms back vs. New York Red Bulls, advances in MLS Cup playoffs

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -HARRISON, New Jersey – FC Cincinnati’s fairy tale season will extend into the MLS Cup Eastern Conference semifinal, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

No. 5-seeded FC Cincinnati hit back late in regulation with two goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit and advance to play Philadelphia Union in a Thursday semifinal in Chester, Pennsylvania.

FCC captain Luciano Acosta cancelled out the 48th-minute opener from Red Bulls’ Lewis Morgan from the penalty spot.

Acosta’s score from the spot in the 74th minute preceded Brandon Vazquez’s eventual match-winning tally – a tap-in past New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel off a feed from Sergio Santos, a midseason acquisition by FCC.

From there, Cincinnati had to weather the rest of the 90 minutes, as well as 12 minutes of stoppage time tacked on to the end of regulation.

The win was FC Cincinnati’s 13th overall in MLS in 2022 (13-9-13), and stands as the most significant victory in club history.

Cincinnati will advance but have a short week ahead of its trip to Subaru Park Thursday. There, it will face a Philadelphia Union (19-5-10) side that FCC tied in suburban Philadelphia and beat at TQL Stadium during the 2022 regular season.

Thursday’s match is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

In-match updates:

FINAL: FC Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1.

86th minute − GOAL, FC Cincinnati (2-1): Brandon Vazquez pounded home his 19th goal of 2022 off a feed from Sergio Santos to put Cincinnati in front.

74th minute − GOAL, FC Cincinnati (1-1): Luciano Acosta scored FC Cincinnati’s first-ever postseason goal from the penalty spot after Alvaro Barreal was hauled down in New York’s penalty area.

60th minute − VAR Review: An FC Cincinnati goal scored by Junior Moreno was wiped out for offside. The Red Bulls maintained their 1-0 lead as a result.

48th minute − GOAL, New York Red Bulls (1-0): Lewis Morgan.

HALFTIME: New York Red Bulls 0, FC Cincinnati 0.

HALFTIME stats − Possession: 53.6 RBNY, 43.4 FCC ; Shots: RBNY 6, FCC 4.

45th minute − YELLOW CARD issued to FC Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund.

27th minute − YELLOW CARD issued to FC Cincinnati’s Matt Miazga.

Game underway at 12:08 p.m.

Pre-match updates:

FC Cincinnati starting XI: Roman Celentano (GK), Alvaro Barreal, Alvas Powell, Nick Hagglund, Geoff Cameron, Matt Miazga, Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Brenner Souza da Silva.

Cincinnati bench: Dominique Badji, Ray Gaddis, Alec Kann, Yuya Kubo, Ronald Matarrita, Ian Murphy, John Nelson, Quimi Ordonez, Sergio Santos.

New York Red Bulls starting XI: Carlos Coronel (GK), Frankie Amaya, Daniel Edelman, Aaron Long, Luquinhas, Elias Mandel, Lewis Morgan, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin

New York bench: Tom Barlow, Wikelman Carmona, Kyle Duncan, Patryk Klimala, Ryan Meara (GK), Serge Ngoma, Dru Yearwood, Steven Sserwadda.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.