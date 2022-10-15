Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

FC Cincinnati storms back vs. New York Red Bulls, advances in MLS Cup playoffs

Andrew Prentovic reacts as FC Cincinnati wins their first MLS playoff match at the FC...
Andrew Prentovic reacts as FC Cincinnati wins their first MLS playoff match at the FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls MLS playoff match watch party inside TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.(Albert Cesare | The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Pat Brennan
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -HARRISON, New Jersey – FC Cincinnati’s fairy tale season will extend into the MLS Cup Eastern Conference semifinal, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

No. 5-seeded FC Cincinnati hit back late in regulation with two goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit and advance to play Philadelphia Union in a Thursday semifinal in Chester, Pennsylvania.

FCC captain Luciano Acosta cancelled out the 48th-minute opener from Red Bulls’ Lewis Morgan from the penalty spot.

Acosta’s score from the spot in the 74th minute preceded Brandon Vazquez’s eventual match-winning tally – a tap-in past New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel off a feed from Sergio Santos, a midseason acquisition by FCC.

From there, Cincinnati had to weather the rest of the 90 minutes, as well as 12 minutes of stoppage time tacked on to the end of regulation.

The win was FC Cincinnati’s 13th overall in MLS in 2022 (13-9-13), and stands as the most significant victory in club history.

Cincinnati will advance but have a short week ahead of its trip to Subaru Park Thursday. There, it will face a Philadelphia Union (19-5-10) side that FCC tied in suburban Philadelphia and beat at TQL Stadium during the 2022 regular season.

Thursday’s match is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

In-match updates:

  • FINAL: FC Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1.
  • 86th minute − GOAL, FC Cincinnati (2-1): Brandon Vazquez pounded home his 19th goal of 2022 off a feed from Sergio Santos to put Cincinnati in front.
  • 74th minute − GOAL, FC Cincinnati (1-1): Luciano Acosta scored FC Cincinnati’s first-ever postseason goal from the penalty spot after Alvaro Barreal was hauled down in New York’s penalty area.
  • 60th minute − VAR Review: An FC Cincinnati goal scored by Junior Moreno was wiped out for offside. The Red Bulls maintained their 1-0 lead as a result.
  • 48th minute − GOAL, New York Red Bulls (1-0): Lewis Morgan.
  • HALFTIME: New York Red Bulls 0, FC Cincinnati 0.
  • HALFTIME stats − Possession: 53.6 RBNY, 43.4 FCC ; Shots: RBNY 6, FCC 4.
  • 45th minute − YELLOW CARD issued to FC Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund.
  • 27th minute − YELLOW CARD issued to FC Cincinnati’s Matt Miazga.
  • Game underway at 12:08 p.m.

Pre-match updates:

  • FC Cincinnati starting XI: Roman Celentano (GK), Alvaro Barreal, Alvas Powell, Nick Hagglund, Geoff Cameron, Matt Miazga, Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta, Brandon Vazquez, Brenner Souza da Silva.
  • Cincinnati bench: Dominique Badji, Ray Gaddis, Alec Kann, Yuya Kubo, Ronald Matarrita, Ian Murphy, John Nelson, Quimi Ordonez, Sergio Santos.
  • New York Red Bulls starting XI: Carlos Coronel (GK), Frankie Amaya, Daniel Edelman, Aaron Long, Luquinhas, Elias Mandel, Lewis Morgan, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin
  • New York bench: Tom Barlow, Wikelman Carmona, Kyle Duncan, Patryk Klimala, Ryan Meara (GK), Serge Ngoma, Dru Yearwood, Steven Sserwadda.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
UC Air Care takes off from a crash in Adams County Friday evening in which a young child and...
5-year-old, mother in critical condition after Adams County crash
Caught on cam: Man threatens to kill NKY officer's family
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Baby hippo Fritz's dad Tucker joins the boat in Cincinnati Zoo's Hippo Cove for the first time.
Tucker finally gets to meet Fritz face to face at Hippo Cove

Latest News

the final quarter
The Final Quarter 10-14-22
Police plan football game to send off Bellevue seniors after season suddenly canceled
Plans are moving forward to replace the 83-year-old Newport High School football stadium which...
Newport High School football stadium to be replaced
Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns