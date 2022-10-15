Contests
Grippo’s recalling some Bar-B-Q flavored chips

The recall issued is for Grippo's Bar-B-Q chips sold in 24-count packs with a use-by date of...
The recall issued is for Grippo's Bar-B-Q chips sold in 24-count packs with a use-by date of Jan. 16, 2023, the department's website shows.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati-based Grippo Food, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of some of its Bar-B-Q chips, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The recall issued is for chips sold in 24-count packs with a use-by date of Jan. 16, 2023, the department’s website shows.

The product codes will fall between:

  • 35 3 1011 20:20 and 35 3 1011 22:00 or
  • 14 3 1012 22:01 and 14 3 1012 02:00

“The products included in this recall have the potential to be adulterated because of improper cleaning procedures,” the release explains.

Thirty-nine of the 260 boxes produced are unaccounted for.

No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician.

All products involved in the recall can be returned to Grippo Foods, Inc, 6750 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45239.

Customers or suppliers with any questions or concerns can contact the company at 513-923-1900 or customerservice@grippos.com.

