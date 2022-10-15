Tri-State mothers support others experiencing loss due to miscarriages, stillbirths

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Saturday honors the lives of those lost to miscarriages, sudden infant death syndrome, stillbirths and more.

Local parents like Lindsey Seeger say the day is an important one.

“I thought I would deliver her then, at that time,” Seeger said of her daughter, Emery. She wears a necklace bearing Emery’s name.

“Doing an IVF and you get pregnant,” she continued, “and you’re like, ‘Oh wow! I finally overcame the hurdle of infertility, I’m pregnant!’ But not all positive pregnancy tests allow you to bring a baby home.”

Emery died 14 hours after delivery.

Suruchi Thakore, MD, a physician at the University of Cincinnati Center for Reproductive Health, says one in four pregnancies will end in a miscarriage.

“Once you are pregnant, not only are you emotionally tied to that pregnancy now, but you’re also physically tied to that pregnancy,” Thakore said. “If a loss was to occur through that process, it just becomes even harder because you have a physical manifestation of that pregnancy and the emotional burden of losing that loss.”

It’s something Adrienne Schroer knows all too well. She delivered Amelia Grace stillborn in 2019.

“She just said, ‘Unfortunately there’s not heartbeat, and I’m so sorry,” Schroer recalled. “In that moment, I felt so alone. I had never heard of this happening other than horror stories really.”

That’s why both Schroer and Seeger want to bring awareness to Saturday as a day of remembrance and contemplation. They say it furnishes an opportunity for them and others in their shoes to break the silence surrounding stillbirth and infant loss.

“For somebody who suffers either with infertility, pregnancy loss or infant loss, they deal with it every single day for the rest of their life,” Seeger said.

The day is also an opportunity to educate the public on resources and how to support grieving families.

The women say when it comes to supporting a grieving mother, it’s important both to listen and to know what topics to avoid.

“Not saying stuff like, ‘Well, at least you know you can get pregnant,’ and, ‘You guys can try again,” Schroer said.

“That’s the worsts,” Seeger agreed.

“Yeah,” Schroer nodded. “This is still a person that has been lost, a child that has been lost.”

Schroer says it was hard reliving the fact that she didn’t have a baby every time she stepped out of her home.

“Going out after and hearing babies cry in the supermarket, and my body was just like, ‘Oh I need to go get my baby, I need to run over there,’” she recalled.

Said Thakore, “It takes a body time to recognize that a loss has happened.”

Thakore explains that although the infant or fetus is not longer alive, it still takes time for the parent’s hormones to change back.

“By sharing your story with other people and being that support system for other people, I think is really extremely important and makes a big difference for people who are currently undergoing that process,” she said.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital hosts peer support groups led by parents who have lost a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or newborn death. Learn more here.

