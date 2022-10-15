Man seriously injured following Evanston shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after a shooting happened in Evanston early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say that the shooting happened right next to the intersection of Tribble and Dana Avenues around 2 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck inside the home, police said.

Officers say he was rushed to UC Medical Center.

Police have not provided an update on his condition.

Officers have not said if they have a suspect.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officers are still investigating.

