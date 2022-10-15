Police: Man shot to death in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday in a shooting on Beekman Street in Millvale.

Cincinnati police officers found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene around 3:49 p.m.

No suspect information is available at this time.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

It’s the second recent deadly shooting in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

Davonte Hollis (Cincinnati Police Department)

