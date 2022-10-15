Saturday Evening Good for BLINK

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures are on the way this weekend.

All of next week will be colder than normal with several spots not making it to 50º Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday afternoon. Morning lows below freezing are likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week. A hard freeze and killing frost are both possible in many locations each morning.

Temperatures for BLINK Saturday evening will drop to near 50º by 11pm with nearly calm winds, so the breezy factor will not be an issue. For Sunday temperatures will be warmer dropping to near 55º with a light breeze. Rain is NOT in the forecast either day.

