1 dead after fire occurs in Stonelick Township, fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a fire occurred inside a camper in Stonelick Township Sunday morning, according to Stonelick Township Fire Chief Jim Pemberton.

Pemberton says firefighters got a call about the fire in the 5000 block of State Route 132 around 6:50 am.

When crews arrived, they discovered that camper behind the residence was on fire.

It is unclear how the fire started.

No other injuries were reported.

Pemberton says the camper is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

