1 dead after fire occurs in Stonelick Township, fire chief says
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a fire occurred inside a camper in Stonelick Township Sunday morning, according to Stonelick Township Fire Chief Jim Pemberton.
Pemberton says firefighters got a call about the fire in the 5000 block of State Route 132 around 6:50 am.
When crews arrived, they discovered that camper behind the residence was on fire.
It is unclear how the fire started.
No other injuries were reported.
Pemberton says the camper is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
