3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area.

Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday.

Officers say on Friday, police responded to the Crown Court Apartments on Turfway Road after receiving a report of a stolen blue Hyundai.

Police say they saw an unoccupied car parked in the parking lot with a Kentucky license plate showing that the vehicle belonged to another stolen vehicle.

The caller stated to police that they saw the suspect also driving a Black Hyundai Veloster with a temporary Kentucky registration plate, police said.

On Saturday, Florence officers responded to Hollywood Drive after discovering that a caller had reported a stolen vehicle through the Covington Police Department.

Police say they found an unoccupied silver Kia Rio parked on the street once they arrived.

The Kia had a Kentucky license plate that did not belong to the vehicle, according to the police. Officers say they then discovered damage to the steering wheel, a dispensary bag of marijuana, and a cell phone.

Police say they had evidence to determine that both vehicle thefts were related.

So, police went back to Hollywood Drive to see if there was any activity related to the two stolen vehicles and discovered a red Hyundai with a Kentucky license plate belonging to the Kia Rio.

According to Florence police, the red Hyundai was reported stolen through the Covington Police Department.

While investigating the red Hyundai, police say they saw a person driving the Black Hyundai Veloster down Hollywood Drive and then park the car near a home on the same road.

Officers say they discovered the Veloster stolen from a car dealership in Florence.

The dealership told police they did not report the car stolen because it was still showing up in their inventory. Police say that the dealership retrieved the vehicle on Hollywood Drive.

Officers then knocked on the door of a home on the same road and spoke with the homeowner. Police say that the homeowner allowed the officers to come in and talk to the five people inside.

Officers say as they were entering the home, the suspect who allegedly drove the Black Hyundai, attempted to flee through a back window of the house.

All five suspects were arrested in connection to the incidents.

Police say the three minors were taken to the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center. One minor is facing charges of receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property, no operator’s license, and possession of marijuana.

The other two juveniles were each charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, officers said.

Police say Rechtin, 19, and Abokor, 26, were taken to the Boone County Detention Center and are each facing one charge of receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more.

