Blustery and cold to start the work week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will have partly cloudy skies and overnight lows tumble down in the upper 30s and low 40s as winds increase out of the west-northwest between 10-15 miles per hour.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for Monday as brisk winds and an arctic airmass will limit high temperatures in the 40s. Gusts in the afternoon could go up to 35 miles per hour, bringing wind chills (feels like temperatures) in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday night through Tuesday morning will have partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak wave of energy passes through the region, which may trigger a few sprinkles or even snow flurries in this timeframe. No impacts are to be expected, but this will be the only opportunity for any precipitation over the extended forecast period in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

A FREEZE WARNING is also in effect for Monday night through Tuesday morning, with the threat of a hard freeze in parts of the tri-state as lows could fall in the mid-to-upper 20s for some. Cincinnati will have a low of 32°.

Tuesday will be another blustery and cold day with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the 40s and gusts up to 30 miles per hour, bringing wind chills to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Expect widespread frost and even some freezing conditions again on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and also Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Highs will be back in the 50s Wednesday with more sunshine, which will stay in the forecast through the end of the week with seasonable temperatures return Friday. Highs in the low 70s arrive in the weekend!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.