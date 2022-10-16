Contests
First Financial Bank hosting food drive to help those in need

Every First Financial Bank location in the Tri-state is collecting non-perishable food items...
Every First Financial Bank location in the Tri-state is collecting non-perishable food items during business hours.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Financial Bank is hosting a food drive through Oct. 21 to help raise awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger.

The United Nations has designated Oct. 16 as World Food Day.

In an effort to help those in need, First Financial Bank began collecting food donations on Oct. 11.

Financial Center Manager at First Financial Bank Donna Farrell says, “we realize that wellness, especially nutritional wellness, is a key component to financial wellness,” and worrying about putting food on the table can take a toll on that financial wellness.

According to the Freestore Foodbank, over 270,000 households in the Cincinnati region experience food insecurity.

Every First Financial Bank location in the Tri-state is collecting non-perishable food items during business hours.

Once the food drive concludes on Oct. 21, all food will be delivered to local organizations.

Farrell says that “each individual financial center is able to choose the location where the non-perishable food items are donated; so that way, people who are making their donations can be assured that their donations are going right back to the communities.”

Farrell adds that you do not have to be a member of the bank to donate non-perishable food items at the bank during business hours.

To find a list of First Financial Bank centers, you can visit their website here.

