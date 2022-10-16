Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police.

Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home on Stadia Drive and was pounding on the door.

Once police arrived at the residence, they saw Scott leaving in his car. Around 12:25 p.m., police attempted to pull him over, and a chase ensued.

Police say Scott hit two cars near Tractor Supply in Springboro, then got out of his car and fled on foot.

Scott was eventually arrested and is facing one count of fleeing from police, officers said.

Officers say no one was injured during the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the incident.

Police say that Scott has a warrant in Hamilton County for domestic violence.

