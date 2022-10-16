Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro

Suspect arrested following police chase in Springboro.
Suspect arrested following police chase in Springboro.(wifr)
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police.

Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home on Stadia Drive and was pounding on the door.

Once police arrived at the residence, they saw Scott leaving in his car. Around 12:25 p.m., police attempted to pull him over, and a chase ensued.

Police say Scott hit two cars near Tractor Supply in Springboro, then got out of his car and fled on foot.

Scott was eventually arrested and is facing one count of fleeing from police, officers said.

Officers say no one was injured during the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the incident.

Police say that Scott has a warrant in Hamilton County for domestic violence.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders called Kroger’s latest move an “absolute disaster” on Twitter.
Bernie Sanders blasts Kroger’s $24.6B Albertsons deal, calls it ‘absolute disaster’
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition,...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student pleads guilty to charges
John Arthur Flats is the first LGBTQ+ affordable senior housing development in the Tri-State.
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in action against Baltimore Ravens...
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase save a Bengals season on the brink in win over Saints
Every First Financial Bank location in the Tri-state is collecting non-perishable food items...
First Financial Bank hosting food drive to help those in need
First Financial Bank hosting food drive to help those in need
First Financial Bank hosting food drive to help those in need
Kamron Rechtin, 19, Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26 (shown) and three minors were arrested following a...
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY