Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday

Revelers gather in Washington Park during the Blink Festival, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Cincinnati. Blink, an evening art exhibition, features light shows and projections on structures throughout downtown Cincinnati as well as interactive installations. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend.

The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days.

FOX19 NOW’s Candice Hare gives us a look at the third night of the festival.

>> BLINK 2022: How to experience the nation’s largest light festival <<

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

