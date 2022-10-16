Warmer Sunday before blustery cold arrives next week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds won’t be too much of an issue, though gusts up to 20 miles per hour will be possible late in the day ahead of a cold front that brings an arctic airmass that delivers well-below normal temperatures to the region.

Monday will start in the 40s, but throughout the day, temperatures won’t change too much thanks to blustery northwesterly winds. Wind gusts could reach 35 miles per hour as clouds decrease slowly through the day. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and perhaps a few low 50s.

Widespread frost with the threat of killing frost will be in the tri-state on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings with even the threat for a hard freeze; especially in rural areas.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the extended forecast, with highs only in the mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds and additional gusty winds up to 30 miles per hour. A warming trend moves in for the latter half of the work week with Friday having seasonable highs in the mid 60s before a warm weekend with highs in the low 70s. The tri-state still looks to be dry through the end of October, with only slim chances of rain arriving the final days of the month.

