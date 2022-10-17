Contests
At least 7 people rescued from apartment fire in Newport

At least eight people were rescued after a fire occurred in Newport early Monday morning.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -At least eight people were rescued after a fire broke out in a Newport apartment Monday, according to a Campbell County Sheriff’s dispatcher.

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of W. 6th Street just before 3 a.m.

The dispatcher says seven people were trapped on the third floor and rescued by a ladder.

The fire started on the second floor and was contained in one apartment.

Dispatchers say that 8 to 12 people were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

