At least 7 people rescued from apartment fire in Newport
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -At least eight people were rescued after a fire broke out in a Newport apartment Monday, according to a Campbell County Sheriff’s dispatcher.
Firefighters responded to the 300 block of W. 6th Street just before 3 a.m.
The dispatcher says seven people were trapped on the third floor and rescued by a ladder.
The fire started on the second floor and was contained in one apartment.
Dispatchers say that 8 to 12 people were displaced.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
