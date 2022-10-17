Contests
90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK

Bearing out BLINK’s inclusive billing, the attendees were ‘ecstatic’ to attend the nation’s largest light festival.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart.

Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, made that clear as they descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival.

Residents of Maple Knoll Village, some 90 years old, attend BLINK in Downtown Cincinnati and...
Residents of Maple Knoll Village, some 90 years old, attend BLINK in Downtown Cincinnati and Covington.(Maple Knoll Village/Provided)

“When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again, Maple Knoll residents were ecstatic,” said spokesperson Bailey Wallingford.

The residents quickly filled sign-ups for BLINK months in advance, Wallingford said.

They bused down Friday night for an unforgettable experience that proved out the inclusive billing of our nation’s largest light, art and projection-mapping experience.

They walked more than 8,000 steps across The Banks and the central business district, ate funnel cakes, enjoyed some BLINK drinks, immersed themselves in the art and drone show and brushed shoulders with the million-plus festival-goers expected to attend.

“Many BLINK attendees marveled at how active our residents were to be exploring the BLINK festival in the midst of the large crowds late at night,” Wallingford said. “These comments only made our residents chuckle as this is just a typical day for them.”

