Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

OSP says 45-year-old Devin Jones, of Centerville, veered left of center in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, hitting 55-year-old Scott Craycraft, of Springfield, in a 2014 Jeep Wrangler.

Jones’ car then left the road and hit a guardrail.

EMS transported Jones to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, where he died, per OSP.

Care Flight transported Craycraft to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown.

OSP is investigating.

Other responding agencies included the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Township Fire and EMS, Spring Valley Township Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

