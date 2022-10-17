Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Care Flight responds to deadly head-on crash in Clinton County

(KCTV5 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is injured after a crash near Caesar Creek State Park Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:35 p.m. on OH-380 south of New Burlington in Chester Township.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

OSP says 45-year-old Devin Jones, of Centerville, veered left of center in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, hitting 55-year-old Scott Craycraft, of Springfield, in a 2014 Jeep Wrangler.

Jones’ car then left the road and hit a guardrail.

EMS transported Jones to Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, where he died, per OSP.

Care Flight transported Craycraft to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown.

OSP is investigating.

Other responding agencies included the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Township Fire and EMS, Spring Valley Township Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders called Kroger’s latest move an “absolute disaster” on Twitter.
Bernie Sanders blasts Kroger’s $24.6B Albertsons deal, calls it ‘absolute disaster’
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition,...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student pleads guilty to charges
John Arthur Flats is the first LGBTQ+ affordable senior housing development in the Tri-State.
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

Latest News

A police cruiser struck in a four-car crash in Warren County.
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
Meteorologist Ethan Emery talks about the different factors that allow the different colors of...
The science of fall colors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a touchdown against the New Orleans...
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase save a Bengals season on the brink in win over Saints
Suspect arrested following police chase in Springboro.
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro