Cincinnati high school employee’s angry outburst results in early dismissal for students

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An angry outburst from an employee at Dohn Community High School resulted in students being dismissed early Monday.

Dohn Community High School Director Ramone Davenport said the employee was on the verge of being suspended when he flipped over several desks inside the school.

No students saw the employee flipping the desks over, Davenport said.

Cincinnati police were called to the school to determine if the employee should be arrested.

Davenport said they decided to dismiss early Monday with plans to return to normal on Tuesday.

The employee has not been identified.

