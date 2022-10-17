Contests
Driver flown to hospital following Indian Hill crash, police say

One person was flown by helicopter to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Indian...
One person was flown by helicopter to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Indian Hill Monday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX) -A driver was taken by Air Care to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Indian Hill, according to Indian Hill Rangers Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the 900 block of Hopewell Road around 9:20 a.m. after the driver went off of the road and then hit a tree, police said.

The driver was flown to UC Medical Center, police said.

Their condition is unclear at this time.

Officers have not identified the driver.

Police have not stated if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

